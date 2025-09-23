Delhi man loses ₹23cr in cyber fraud case

The fraudsters put Malhotra under a fake "digital arrest," forcing him into constant video calls and threatening legal trouble or harm to his family if he didn't cooperate. Over more than a month (August-September 2025), he sold investments and made 21 transfers across 16 accounts, even receiving fake RBI certificates as proof.

Malhotra finally refused their last demand for ₹5 crore, after which the calls stopped.

He reported the crime on September 19, and Delhi Police have since frozen ₹2.67 crore linked to the scam.

Investigators are tracking the money trail through thousands of accounts to catch those behind this massive cyber fraud.