ED attaches assets worth ₹7.44cr linked to Satyendar Jain
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has recently attached assets worth ₹7.44 crore linked to companies allegedly controlled by former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain, as part of a money laundering probe into amassing disproportionate assets between February 2015 and May 2017 while serving as a minister in the AAP-led Delhi government.
This all started after a CBI case in 2017 raised questions about how he acquired his wealth while in office.
Total assets attached now stand at ₹12.25 crore
Back in March 2022, the ED had already attached ₹4.81 crore linked to Jain.
After demonetization in late 2016, some of his associates declared ₹7.44 crore under the Income Disclosure Scheme through companies they controlled—these were later ruled as benami holdings by courts and even backed by the Supreme Court.
With this latest move, the total assets attached now stand at ₹12.25 crore, marking a major step forward in investigating Jain's alleged disproportionate wealth during his time as a Delhi minister.