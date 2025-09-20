Next Article
North India records its rainiest monsoon since 1988
India
North India has seen its rainiest monsoon season since 1988, with a whopping 741.4mm of rainfall between June and September 19.
That's about 31% more than the usual, making this the third wettest monsoon since records began in 1950, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).
Every month got more rain than normal
For the first time since 1978, every single month of this year's monsoon—June through September—got more rain than normal.
June saw a surplus of over 42%, July was up by 13%, August jumped by 34%, and September (so far) has been a massive 62% above average.
This much rain is rare and has sparked fresh worries about how cities are coping with all that water.