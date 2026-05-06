Northwest India briefly clears as western disturbance due May 11-13
India
Skies are clearing up across northwest India after recent storms, giving everyone a short breather from the rain.
But don't pack away your umbrellas yet, meteorologists say another Western Disturbance is on the way between May 11 and 13, likely bringing back showers, thunderstorms, and some cooler weather to northern states.
Western Rajasthan heats, Barmer 41.7C
With the last weather system moving out, western Rajasthan is heating up fast. Barmer just hit 41.7 Celsius and places like Phalodi and Jaisalmer could see 45 Celsius by May 9.
The heatwave is set to stick around here for a bit, though eastern Rajasthan should stay cooler for a few more days.
Meanwhile, the northeast can expect more rain soon as moisture-packed winds sweep in over the next 24 hours.