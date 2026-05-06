NTA releases NEET UG 2026 provisional answer key and responses

NTA to open NEET objection window

If you spot any mistakes in the answer key, NTA will soon open a window for you to challenge them.

Just log in to the NEET website, pick the questions you want to dispute, upload proof, and pay a small fee.

Experts will review all challenges—if yours is valid, it could change the final answers.

The objection timeline will be announced shortly, and final results will be based on this updated key.