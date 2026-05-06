NTA releases NEET UG 2026 provisional answer key and responses
India
NTA just dropped the provisional answer key for NEET UG 2026, so if you took the exam for MBBS or BDS dreams, you can now check your answers and get a sense of your score before results are official.
You'll also find your recorded responses and question paper online.
NTA to open NEET objection window
If you spot any mistakes in the answer key, NTA will soon open a window for you to challenge them.
Just log in to the NEET website, pick the questions you want to dispute, upload proof, and pay a small fee.
Experts will review all challenges—if yours is valid, it could change the final answers.
The objection timeline will be announced shortly, and final results will be based on this updated key.