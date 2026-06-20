NTA will hold NEET-UG 2026 re-test June 21 after leak

Gujarat sets 211 centers, security bolstered

Gujarat alone has set up 211 centers for 79,411 candidates registered to appear and is going big on security with biometric checks, 1,38,560 CCTV cameras nationwide, and 51,311 jammers deployed.

Across India, more than 95,000 exam rooms will have two invigilators each, plus frisking staff and AI monitoring, to keep things honest and stress-free for everyone.