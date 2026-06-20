NTA will hold NEET-UG 2026 re-test June 21 after leak
India
After last month's paper leak, the NEET-UG 2026 re-test is happening on June 21.
The NTA is rolling out the exam at a massive scale, 5,440 centers across India and even in 14 centers abroad, so everyone gets a fair shot this time.
Gujarat sets 211 centers, security bolstered
Gujarat alone has set up 211 centers for 79,411 candidates registered to appear and is going big on security with biometric checks, 1,38,560 CCTV cameras nationwide, and 51,311 jammers deployed.
Across India, more than 95,000 exam rooms will have two invigilators each, plus frisking staff and AI monitoring, to keep things honest and stress-free for everyone.