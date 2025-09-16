Next Article
Odisha: College student gang-raped, boyfriend filmed, blackmailed at beach
India
A 19-year-old college student was gang-raped at Baliharchandi beach, Puri, after a group of local youths filmed her and her boyfriend and tried to blackmail them.
When the couple refused to pay money, the attackers tied up the boyfriend and assaulted both him and the woman.
The survivor was left deeply shaken.
3 arrests made so far
The survivor reported the crime and underwent a medical exam, leading to three arrests so far while police continue searching for others involved.
Investigators have sent seized mobile phones for forensic tests.
This case is part of a worrying rise in sexual violence across Odisha lately, with officials now pushing for better safety at tourist spots after several recent assaults.