Odisha cop arrested for raping, cheating fellow officer

Woman alleges Acharya forced her to have an abortion

According to the complaint, their relationship grew stronger in 2018 while she was posted at Kendrapara Town Police Station, and he allegedly promised to marry her.

They later lived together during her postings in Ganjam, Gajapati, and Bhubaneswar.

The woman alleges Acharya forced her to have an abortion after she became pregnant—and that she only found out later he was already married with a son.

After learning this, she filed a complaint leading to his arrest.

The Mahila Police in Bhubaneswar arrested Acharya on charges of rape and cheating.