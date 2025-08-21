Odisha: Cow vigilantes torch vehicle transporting 12 cows illegally
On Thursday in Bhadrak, Odisha, a group of cow vigilantes stopped a vehicle transporting 12 cows illegally on NH-16.
They released the animals, vandalized the vehicle, and set it on fire near Nalanga petrol pump.
The driver escaped as the incident caused panic among people nearby.
Police have launched an investigation
Firefighters put out the blaze but the vehicle was destroyed. Police have launched an investigation and are searching for the missing driver.
All rescued cows are now safe at a local gosala. This comes as Bhadrak has seen nearly 2,000 cattle rescues in just four months.
The area has faced rising tensions since June 2025 after vigilante Santosh Rahul was killed by smugglers—a case that led to several arrests and ongoing challenges in stopping illegal cattle transport.