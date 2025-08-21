Odisha: Cow vigilantes torch vehicle transporting 12 cows illegally

Police have launched an investigation

Firefighters put out the blaze but the vehicle was destroyed. Police have launched an investigation and are searching for the missing driver.

All rescued cows are now safe at a local gosala. This comes as Bhadrak has seen nearly 2,000 cattle rescues in just four months.

The area has faced rising tensions since June 2025 after vigilante Santosh Rahul was killed by smugglers—a case that led to several arrests and ongoing challenges in stopping illegal cattle transport.