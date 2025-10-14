Odisha SI recruitment scam: Candidates paid crores to middlemen

Candidates handed over blank cheques, certificates as 'security'

Candidates reportedly paid up to ₹25 lakh each to middlemen like Shankar Prusty and Muna Mohanty, handing over certificates and blank cheques as "security."

Investigators found that companies tied to Prusty were running parts of the exam process after being subcontracted by ITI Limited—raising big questions about fairness.

With raids happening across states and digital evidence under review, police say all those involved will be held accountable.

The SI exam for 933 posts is now postponed until authorities finish their probe and promise a more transparent process going forward.