Odisha student suicide: Police probe how petrol was bought
A student at Balasore's Fakir Mohan Autonomous College died by self-immolation after claiming her sexual harassment complaint was ignored.
Now, police are looking closely at CCTV footage showing a woman—likely the same age as the student—buying petrol in a bottle nearby around the same time as the tragedy.
Protests erupt, government action demanded
The Crime Branch is investigating how the petrol was bought, and local fuel stations have stopped selling bottled petrol for now.
Both the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the higher education department have launched separate inquiries into what happened.
Meanwhile, public anger is rising, with protests led by BJD's women's wing demanding swift government action.