West Bengal: TMC leader killed in bomb attack
Baitullah Sheikh, a Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader from Birbhum, West Bengal, was killed on Saturday after unidentified attackers threw three bombs at him while he was heading home from a tea shop.
He died at the hospital soon after.
Shockingly, this is the fourth violent attack on a TMC leader in the state recently.
Why Sheikh was targeted still unclear
Police are looking into why Sheikh was targeted and whether these attacks are connected.
Just days earlier, three other TMC leaders were murdered—Piyush Ghosh was shot near his home (three suspects arrested so far), Rajjak Khan was killed in South 24 Parganas, and Abul Kalam Azad was hacked to death on his birthday.
The recent string of violence has left many worried about safety for political workers in West Bengal.