Amarnath Yatra: J&K police, army review security plans

Solo travel not allowed; real-time tracking of convoys

The Amarnath Yatra is a huge event. Because the route is tough and sensitive, security is tight: facial recognition tech is in use, CRPF patrols (with K-9 squads!) are out in force, solo travel isn't allowed, and all convoys are tracked in real time with RFID cards.

There was even a joint drill to prep for emergencies like landslides. All these efforts aim to keep pilgrims safe while they complete their journey.