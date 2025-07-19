Next Article
Amarnath Yatra: J&K police, army review security plans
Jammu and Kashmir's top police officials, along with the Army and multiple security agencies, just met to review safety plans for the ongoing Amarnath Yatra.
With so many groups involved, they're focusing on keeping everything coordinated and secure as thousands make this challenging pilgrimage.
Solo travel not allowed; real-time tracking of convoys
The Amarnath Yatra is a huge event. Because the route is tough and sensitive, security is tight: facial recognition tech is in use, CRPF patrols (with K-9 squads!) are out in force, solo travel isn't allowed, and all convoys are tracked in real time with RFID cards.
There was even a joint drill to prep for emergencies like landslides. All these efforts aim to keep pilgrims safe while they complete their journey.