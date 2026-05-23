Officials push tougher safety rules after Adoshi tunnel tanker crash
After a huge tanker crash in February caused a 30-hour traffic jam near Adoshi Tunnel, officials are pushing for tougher safety rules on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway.
The new recommendations aim to make transporting dangerous materials like petrol and chemicals safer and have been sent to the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC).
Visa like clearance for hazardous transporters
A visa-like approval system is in the works: transporters will need to share their route details, emergency plans, and information about escort vehicles to get clearance from authorities.
With about 250 hazardous trucks using the expressway daily, enforcing these rules could be tricky, so RFID tracking technology is also being considered.
C P Joshi committee report submitted
The committee, led by former Indian Roads Congress president and former PWD secretary C P Joshi, has submitted its report to MSRDC.
Meanwhile, the National Disaster Management Authority is studying similar accidents to help shape future safety protocols.