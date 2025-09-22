Next Article
Onion prices drop to ₹26/kg ahead of puja season
Onion prices across India have dropped sharply, thanks to some quick moves by the government.
Special "onion trains" are now delivering huge loads of onions to cities like Guwahati and Kolkata, helping keep shelves stocked even during the busy festival season.
The average price has come down to ₹25.97 per kg nationwide, a big relief compared to last year's spikes.
Production expected to be 27% higher this year
To make things easier for everyone, onions have been sold under the Price Stabilisation Fund since September 2025—now at just ₹20 per kg instead of ₹24.
Plus, this year's onion production is expected to be 27% higher than last year, so supplies are expected to stay steady and prices may remain lower than usual after the monsoon, according to government estimates.