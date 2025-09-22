Next Article
PM Modi shares Pandit Jasraj's Navratri special bhajan on X
India
To mark the start of Navratri (September 22-October 2), Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a soulful rendition sung by Pandit Jasraj on X (formerly Twitter).
He invited everyone to listen, connect with the festival's spirit, and celebrate goddess Durga over these nine days.
Bhajan suggestions from netizens
Modi's post quickly took off, gaining over a million views. He encouraged followers to send in their favorite bhajans for future features.
The replies ranged from classic devotional tracks like Chandipath to children's songs, sparking conversations about faith and India's musical traditions during this festive season.