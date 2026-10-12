Delhi braces for more protests; here's what is happening
What's the story
Delhi is bracing for more protests on Monday as opposition parties have planned a march to the Supreme Court, demanding a halt to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar. The march is expected to start at 1:30pm from Connaught Place-Barakhamba Road junction and cover a distance of around two kilometers to reach the Supreme Court.
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What Gandhi said
"Tomorrow, we will march to the Supreme Court as Indians, united beyond party, gender, caste, community and state. Youth, all opposition parties, civil society groups, all those who believe in democracy....will walk with us. We will submit a memorandum to the Chief Justice on behalf of the nation, demanding an end to vote chori, halting of SIR and the resignation of Gyanesh Kumar," Rahul Gandhi said.
"Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Ajit Doval and Mohan Bhagwat cannot silence India's voice...."
Meeting refusal
Chief Justice Surya Kant refuses to meet opposition leaders
Gandhi and pary chief Mallikarjun Kharge had sought a meeting with CJI Surya Kant on Monday evening to raise allegations of "vote chori."
However, the CJI declined to meet them. Reportedly, the decision was based on the pending cases before the Supreme Court and the CJI's role in hearing petitions concerning the issue.
However, he reportedly assured that if a petition on these issues is filed on Monday, it will be taken up on Tuesday along with other pending matters.
Protest permission
CJP plans peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar
Simultaneously, leaders of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) have also planned a peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar.
Party (CJP) leaders, including Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka will visit the Parliament Street Police Station at 10:00am to seek a date for a peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar against the CEC.
Ranka has warned that if they don't get a date within 24 hours, another protest call will be given by the CJP.
Detention release
CJP leaders released on condition of maintaining peace for year
On Sunday, CJP leaders were released after they were detained from inside the plane at Delhi airport ahead of their mega protest. They were released on the condition of not breaching peace for one year.
But Dipke has said that he didn't sign any such condition for his release.
During the special hearing on Sunday, the Supreme Court asked Delhi authorities to explain why contempt of court action should not be initiated against them for closure of metro stations.
Metro operations
Delhi Metro services, traffic restrictions in place
After taking note of submissions by various individuals and the Central government, the Supreme Court ordered the Centre to ensure that Delhi Metro services run normally and internet services remain uninterrupted.
However, on Monday, entry and exit gates at six Metro stations remained closed until 4:00pm "due to security reasons."
Traffic restrictions have also been announced around key areas such as DDU Marg and Connaught Place between 10:00am and 2:00pm.