Delhi braces for more protests; here's what is happening 

Gandhi and pary chief Mallikarjun Kharge had sought a meeting with CJI Surya Kant on Monday evening to raise allegations of "vote chori."

However, the CJI declined to meet them. Reportedly, the decision was based on the pending cases before the Supreme Court and the CJI's role in hearing petitions concerning the issue.

However, he reportedly assured that if a petition on these issues is filed on Monday, it will be taken up on Tuesday along with other pending matters.