Over 50 Delhi schools receive bomb threat emails this week
Six Delhi schools received bomb threat emails from a group calling itself "Terrorisers 111."
The emails claimed C4 bombs were hidden around classrooms, auditoriums, staff rooms, and even school busses.
The senders demanded ransom payments in cryptocurrency and threatened to set off the explosives if they didn't get what they wanted.
In total, over 50 schools across Delhi and NCR have faced similar threats this week.
Police investigating extortion attempts
The targeted schools—like Andhra Education Society Senior Secondary School, BGS International Public School, and others—saw ransom demands jump from $5,000 to $25,000 in Ethereum.
The group also said they'd hacked into school IT systems and might leak student or staff data if ignored.
Police responded quickly by evacuating campuses and searching with bomb squads; cybercrime teams are now investigating these extortion attempts while security stays tight at affected schools.