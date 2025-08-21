Over 50 Delhi schools receive bomb threat emails this week India Aug 21, 2025

Six Delhi schools received bomb threat emails from a group calling itself "Terrorisers 111."

The emails claimed C4 bombs were hidden around classrooms, auditoriums, staff rooms, and even school busses.

The senders demanded ransom payments in cryptocurrency and threatened to set off the explosives if they didn't get what they wanted.

In total, over 50 schools across Delhi and NCR have faced similar threats this week.