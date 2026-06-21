Over 9,000 devotees leave Jammu for Kheer Bhawani Mela India Jun 21, 2026

This weekend, over 9,000 devotees, mostly from the Kashmiri Pandit community, set out from Jammu for the annual Kheer Bhawani Mela in Kashmir.

The festival honors Goddess Ragnya Bhagwati at Tulmulla and marks a big jump in participation compared to roughly 2,500 post-pandemic transit pilgrims in 2022.

For many, it's more than just a trip; as pilgrim Ravinder Sadhu put it, Kheer Bhawani is not just a religious occasion, it is an emotional and spiritual connection with our roots. We pray for peace, prosperity and communal harmony in Jammu and Kashmir.