Padma Shri Malayalam poet P. Narayana Kurup dies aged 92
India
Malayalam poetry lost a legend today as P. Narayana Kurup, residing at Peroorkada in Thiruvananthapuram, passed away at age 92.
Known for shaping modern Malayalam literature, he was honored with the Padma Shri in 2022 and leaves behind his wife and three children.
Kurup won Kerala Sahithya Akademi Award
Kurup's journey began in Harippad back in 1934, leading to a career as a teacher and later work with the State Institute of Languages.
He wrote poetry collections like Asthramalyam, Hamsadhwani, and Nishagandhi and received the Kerala Sahithya Akademi Award.
Tributes have poured in (Kerala's governor called him "a rare genius") as Governor Rajendra Arlekar, Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan, and Leader of Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan remember his lasting impact.