Padma Shri Malayalam poet P. Narayana Kurup dies aged 92

Kurup won Kerala Sahithya Akademi Award

Kurup's journey began in Harippad back in 1934, leading to a career as a teacher and later work with the State Institute of Languages.

He wrote poetry collections like Asthramalyam, Hamsadhwani, and Nishagandhi and received the Kerala Sahithya Akademi Award.

Tributes have poured in (Kerala's governor called him "a rare genius") as Governor Rajendra Arlekar, Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan, and Leader of Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan remember his lasting impact.