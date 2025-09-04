Next Article
Pakistan blocked India's route to Afghanistan; now, India flies in
After a powerful earthquake hit Afghanistan earlier this week, India quickly sent over emergency supplies—think blankets, tents, and medicines—by air.
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar shared news of the aid delivery.
According to Afghan and Indian journalists, getting help there wasn't easy, since Pakistan blocked direct land and air routes.
More help on way for quake-hit Afghans
With Pakistan shutting down the usual paths, India teamed up with Kam Air to fly in the aid instead.
The first shipment brought tents for 1,000 families; the next included 21 tons of relief material.
Despite these hurdles, India says more help is on the way for people still recovering from the disaster.