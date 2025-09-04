NIRF 2025: IIM Ahmedabad tops management list for 3rd year
The Ministry of Education just dropped the NIRF 2025 rankings, and IIM Ahmedabad has held onto its spot as India's top management institute for the third year straight.
If you want to check out the full list, it's up on the official NIRF website.
Top 5 institutes
IIM Bangalore and IIM Kozhikode are right behind at second and third place, with IIT Delhi and IIM Lucknow rounding out the top five.
The rest of the top 10 includes IIM Mumbai, IIM Calcutta, IIM Indore, MDI Gurugram, and XLRI Jamshedpur.
Why NIRF matters
NIRF doesn't just look at academics—it scores institutes on teaching quality, research output, graduation results, inclusivity efforts, and even public perception.
Plus, it covers way more than just management: engineering, medical schools, law colleges—even Open Universities are now in.
It's a handy one-stop guide for students figuring out their next move.