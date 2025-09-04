Next Article
NIRF 2025: AIIMS Delhi tops medical college list again
The NIRF 2025 rankings are out, and AIIMS Delhi has once again claimed the title of India's best medical college, holding onto its top spot for the third year in a row.
These rankings matter a lot for students figuring out where to apply for medicine or dentistry.
PGIMER Chandigarh, CMC Vellore follow AIIMS Delhi
PGIMER Chandigarh takes second place, followed by CMC Vellore. NIMHANS Bengaluru and JIPMER Puducherry round out the top five.
For dental colleges, Saveetha Institute in Chennai leads the pack, with Manipal College of Dental Sciences and Maulana Azad Institute close behind.
Want to see where your favorite college stands? The full list is up at nirfindia.org.