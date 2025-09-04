SC pulls up states over deforestation-linked floods

Floods wreak havoc in Punjab, J&K

Floods triggered by heavy rain have led to landslides, school closures, and even a halt to the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir.

Punjab has been especially hard-hit: over 1,600 villages are affected, crops across huge areas are damaged, and at least 37 people have lost their lives.

The state has set up relief camps and started evacuations as rivers keep rising.

