Woman jumps from house after husband dares her
In Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, a woman named Archna jumped from her two-storey house after a dispute with her husband, who reportedly dared her to do it.
A video of the incident—showing Archna jumping and then being beaten by her in-laws while unconscious—has gone viral.
Police registered case of dowry harassment
The video also captures Archna's children crying for their mom.
After the incident, police registered a case based on Archna's complaint of dowry harassment by her husband Sonu and his in-laws, stating that they demanded a motorcycle and ₹5 lakh as dowry.
The investigation is ongoing, with officers also looking for whoever filmed and shared the video.