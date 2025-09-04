'Illegal tree felling happening': SC notice to Centre, flood-hit states    

The Supreme Court has taken note of rampant illegal tree felling in the Himalayan region, particularly in Himachal Pradesh . While considering a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) on environmental degradation, a bench headed by Chief Justice of India BR Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran stated that there is evidence in the media reports that there has been illegal felling of trees.

Remarks 'It ppears there has been illegal felling of the trees' "We have seen unprecedented landslides and floods in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Punjab. From the media reports, it is also noticed that in the flood, a huge number of wooden logs were flowing around." "Prima facie, it appears that there has been illegal felling of the trees which has been going on up hills," the bench observed.

Twitter Post Video show massive logs being washed away These floods in Himachal have exposed the biggest Timber smuggling racket. If this continues then Himachal will lose its entire vegetation and then every year there will be natural disasters pic.twitter.com/1tUwsnN2rE — Anshul (@anshul_aliganj) September 1, 2025

Legal action Solicitor General assures to discuss matter with Environment Secretary The Supreme Court has issued notices to several authorities, including the Union of India through the Ministries of Environment and Jal Shakti, the National Disaster Management Authority (NHAI), and the states of Himachal, Uttarakhand, and Jammu and Kashmir. Chief Justice Gavai emphasized that this is a serious issue after watching media reports about illegal tree felling in Himachal and Uttarakhand. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta assured he would discuss this matter with the Secretary of the Ministry of Environment immediately.