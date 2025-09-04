Next Article
IIT Madras tops NIRF 2025 engineering rankings
IIT Madras has once again claimed the number one spot in the Ministry of Education's NIRF 2025 engineering rankings.
The institute has held onto this title for at least the past two years, showing some serious consistency at the top.
IITs fill all top 10 spots
IITs continue to dominate, filling all of the top eight places this year.
Right after Madras, you'll find IIT Delhi and IIT Bombay in second and third.
Rounding out the top five are IIT Kanpur and Kharagpur, with Roorkee, Hyderabad, and Guwahati close behind.
NIT Trichy and IIT (BHU) Varanasi complete the top 10—highlighting just how strong these institutes remain for engineering hopefuls across India.