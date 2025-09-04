Next Article
Union minister visits Punjab flood-hit areas, assesses damage
Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Chouhan came to Punjab this Thursday to see the flood damage firsthand across five districts.
The floods have sadly claimed 37 lives and hit over 3.55 lakh people, with huge losses for paddy farmers as around 1.75 lakh hectares of crops are underwater.
This marks the first visit by a Union minister since the disaster began.
Chouhan meets locals in hard-hit villages
Chouhan got updates from Governor Gulab Chand Kataria and met locals in hard-hit villages like Ghonewal and Dharamkot Randhawa, listening to their experiences.
He also discussed challenges in flood management and recovery with Punjab's Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian.