Union minister visits Punjab flood-hit areas, assesses damage India Sep 04, 2025

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Chouhan came to Punjab this Thursday to see the flood damage firsthand across five districts.

The floods have sadly claimed 37 lives and hit over 3.55 lakh people, with huge losses for paddy farmers as around 1.75 lakh hectares of crops are underwater.

This marks the first visit by a Union minister since the disaster began.