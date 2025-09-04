Man lives 3 years as IAS officer, attends government events
A regular traffic check in Lucknow ended up exposing Saurabh Tripathi, who had been pretending to be an IAS officer.
He was caught when a growing suspicion prompted a more thorough inspection, despite flashing a fake ID.
Turns out, he'd been living in Gomtinagar Extension and managed to participate in official government programs across different states.
Tripathi even posted photos with senior officials on social media
Tripathi built his fake persona by posting photos with senior officials on social media and claiming big titles like Cabinet Special Secretary through multiple fake profiles.
He even drove around in luxury cars fitted with unauthorized beacon lights to look official.
Police have now seized six of his cars and are investigating if anyone else was involved or helped him pull off this scam.