REWIND: Four-year-old abducted in Mumbai, found dead in nearby nullah

Accused identified as 22-year-old man from Gujarat

The boy's mother suspected someone they knew and tipped off police.

Investigators checked over 200 CCTV cameras before spotting a rented bicycle with a unique reflective plate—this detail led them to the accused.

The suspect had already fled Mumbai, traveling through Santacruz and Virar before heading to Surat, Gujarat.

He was caught within a week and confessed to killing the boy in anger after the child cried during bathing.

By June 2025, the chargesheet was filed and charges are set to be framed under the Pocso Act, with trial proceedings about to begin.