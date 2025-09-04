Flood-hit Punjab faces water crisis as Haryana demands canal water

Tension between states over water continues

The water-sharing tug-of-war between Haryana and Punjab has been going on for decades.

Earlier this year, Punjab refused extra water to Haryana, leading to BBMB stepping in and even some legal back-and-forth.

Now with floods causing chaos in Punjab, leaders there feel Haryana's timing is off and worry about future demands not being met.

This latest request just adds more tension to an already complicated relationship over who gets how much water.