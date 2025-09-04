Flood-hit Punjab faces water crisis as Haryana demands canal water
Haryana has asked Punjab and the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) to cut canal water supply by 2,500 cusecs in a letter dated August 29, since recent heavy rains have lowered irrigation needs.
But for Punjab, this comes at a tough time—floods have already hit all 23 districts, affecting over 1,400 villages and forcing about 3.54 lakh people from their homes.
River levels in the region are also dangerously high.
Tension between states over water continues
The water-sharing tug-of-war between Haryana and Punjab has been going on for decades.
Earlier this year, Punjab refused extra water to Haryana, leading to BBMB stepping in and even some legal back-and-forth.
Now with floods causing chaos in Punjab, leaders there feel Haryana's timing is off and worry about future demands not being met.
This latest request just adds more tension to an already complicated relationship over who gets how much water.