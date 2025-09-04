Next Article
Telangana: Teacher comes to class drunk, falls unconscious
A government school teacher in Telangana's Komaram Bheem Asifabad district has been suspended after allegedly coming to class intoxicated and collapsing inside the classroom.
The incident at Ashram School, Sukutpalli village, left villagers worried and prompted action from authorities.
Teacher suspended for negligence
Following an official inquiry, the District Tribal Welfare Department suspended J Vilas for negligence and breaking service rules.
In another recent case, a headmaster in Tamil Nadu is under investigation after a viral video showed her asking students to press her legs—authorities are looking into the matter now.