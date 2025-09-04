Indian government wants all online gaming law challenges clubbed together

Major case about banning real-money games in Karnataka

The Supreme Court will look at this request on September 8—the same day a major case about banning real-money games is up in Karnataka.

The Act, which became law just last month, bans online games involving money (even skill-based ones), but leaves out eSports and social games.

Supporters generally argue that it tackles issues like addiction and fraud, but gaming companies argue it unfairly blocks their right to do business.

The outcome of these cases could potentially shape how online gaming works across India for years to come.