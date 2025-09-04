Next Article
Google Maps survey team attacked by villagers in UP
A Google Maps survey crew from Tech Mahindra ran into trouble in Birhar village in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, when locals mistook their camera-equipped vehicle for suspicious activity and attacked them.
The team was out at night updating map data, but recent thefts in the area had left villagers on edge.
No charges were filed in the case
Police stepped in quickly and brought both the survey team and villagers to the local station.
There, the team explained they were working with official police permission.
Once things were cleared up, no charges were filed.
The whole episode is a reminder of how tech teams can face real-world challenges, especially in communities still wary from past incidents.