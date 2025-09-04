RPSC chairperson resigns after HC calls recruitment process 'corrupt': Details India Sep 04, 2025

Manju Sharma has resigned from the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) following sharp criticism by the Rajasthan High Court over a 2021 Sub Inspector exam paper leak.

The court found deep-rooted corruption and said public trust had been betrayed.

In her letter to the governor, Sharma emphasized she wasn't accused or under investigation, but chose to step down to protect the commission's reputation and support transparency.