RPSC chairperson resigns after HC calls recruitment process 'corrupt': Details
Manju Sharma has resigned from the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) following sharp criticism by the Rajasthan High Court over a 2021 Sub Inspector exam paper leak.
The court found deep-rooted corruption and said public trust had been betrayed.
In her letter to the governor, Sharma emphasized she wasn't accused or under investigation, but chose to step down to protect the commission's reputation and support transparency.
Exam canceled, jobs on line
The 2021 recruitment exam was canceled after the court said several RPSC members enabled leaks and unfair interviews.
With jobs on the line for thousands of young aspirants, trust in fair government hiring is a big deal—so this shake-up hits close to home for many.
Sharma's term was set to run until 2026
Appointed in October 2020, Sharma's term was set to run until 2026.
She's married to poet and ex-AAP leader Kumar Vishwas.
Her exit comes as scrutiny on RPSC's integrity ramps up after the scandal.