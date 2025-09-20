Pakistan uses UN forum for politics: India on IWT row

Lasting cooperation is rooted in trust, not terror

Singh stressed that "lasting cooperation is rooted in trust, not terror," and emphasized that the Council must not allow itself to be used as a platform for diversion and distortion.

After a terrorist attack in Pahalgam earlier this year (April 2025), which India linked to Pakistan, India suspended its treaty commitments—halting meetings and data sharing until Islamabad stops supporting cross-border terrorism.

The move highlights just how tense things have gotten between the two neighbors over both water and security.