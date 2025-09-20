Pakistan uses UN forum for politics: India on IWT row
India publicly called out Pakistan at the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva for bringing up the Indus Waters Treaty.
Anupama Singh, representing India, said Pakistan was using the forum for politics instead of real issues, and pointed out that the treaty—meant as a goodwill gesture back in 1960—is now under strain because of ongoing cross-border terrorism from Pakistan.
Lasting cooperation is rooted in trust, not terror
Singh stressed that "lasting cooperation is rooted in trust, not terror," and emphasized that the Council must not allow itself to be used as a platform for diversion and distortion.
After a terrorist attack in Pahalgam earlier this year (April 2025), which India linked to Pakistan, India suspended its treaty commitments—halting meetings and data sharing until Islamabad stops supporting cross-border terrorism.
The move highlights just how tense things have gotten between the two neighbors over both water and security.