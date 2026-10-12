4 Pakistani terrorists killed in landmine blast along LoC
What's the story
Four Pakistani terrorists were killed in a landmine blast while trying to infiltrate into India through the Krishna Ghati sector of the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district, Jammu and Kashmir. The incident took place on Monday when an improvised explosive device (IED) detonated near the Satwal-Naki area close to the LoC. The deceased terrorists have been identified as Muhammad Ishtiaq, Muhammad Faizan (a Lashkar-e-Taiba commander), Muhammad Waqas, and Muhammad Asim from Mandla, Madarpur, Tehsil Hajira, District Poonch (PoK).
Infiltration route
Blast occurred on traditional infiltration route
The blast occurred on the traditional infiltration route (Satwal-Naki), which has been used by terrorists in the past to sneak into India.
The circumstances leading to the explosion are still unclear, but similar incidents have happened before where members of Pakistan's Border Action Team (BAT) were killed in this area.
After the blast, security forces were put on high alert and stepped up surveillance along the LoC to prevent any possible security breach.
Mine detection
2 rusted landmines found near border fence
In a separate incident, the Indian Army troops detected two rusted landmines near the border fence in Mendhar sector's Basoni area on Monday.
The mines were found during track construction at 8:25am and 12:10pm respectively. Army experts later destroyed both explosive devices in a controlled explosion.
These forward areas along the LoC are usually covered with landmines as part of an anti-infiltration system, although heavy rainfall can sometimes displace them.