Panchkula records India's highest pollution levels, worse than Delhi
India
Panchkula just recorded the highest air pollution in India, with an AQI of 334—worse than Delhi (279) and Chandigarh (219), according to the Central Pollution Control Board.
Surender Paul, IMD director for the region, says the sudden spike is linked to moisture from distant cyclones, which trapped pollutants close to the ground.
Breathing this air isn't great for anyone
Breathing this air isn't great for anyone, but it's especially risky for people with breathing issues or other health concerns.
Even Chandigarh's lower AQI can make it hard to breathe.
Local teams are using water sprinklers to settle dust, and there's some good news: cooler northwesterly winds expected from November 1 should help clear things up soon.