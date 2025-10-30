Next Article
US: Missing Punjabi youth found dead; family seeks investigation
India
Karandeep Singh, a 19-year-old from Sangrur, Punjab, was found dead in a river in Salem, Oregon, after going missing on October 8.
He had entered the US through an illegal route—his family sold their land for ₹55 lakh to fund his risky trip.
Family demands government help
Karandeep's family doesn't believe he took his own life and is urging authorities to investigate what really happened.
They're asking the Indian government for help with both the probe and bringing his body home for last rites.
The process is tough because of how long he was in the water, and the family is also hoping for financial support during this difficult time.