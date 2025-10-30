Next Article
Light rain expected in Hyderabad today
Hyderabad is in for a mellow Thursday with partly cloudy skies and some light rain or drizzle expected across the city.
The IMD says this change is pretty mild—no big storms, just a gentle shift from the earlier forecast of heavier rain and winds.
Weather update for today
Whether you're in Charminar, Khairatabad, Kukatpally, LB Nagar, Secunderabad, or Serilingampally, you might see a few passing showers or drizzle.
No major disruptions are on the cards, but grabbing an umbrella wouldn't hurt.
Overall, it looks like a breezy and pleasant day ahead for everyone in Hyderabad.