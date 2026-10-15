Ankita Bhandari's parents detained in Delhi; mother threatens hunger strike 

Ankita's mother said they would continue protesting until Gautam's appointment was revoked.

"We want to state that we will remain steadfast until his (Dushyant Gautam) appointment is revoked...If we are not permitted to sit here, we will sit on a hunger strike in our own homes," she told reporters.

Her father demanded the government cancel the appointment within 24 hours.

"If it is not revoked, the people across the entire country will take to the streets," he said.