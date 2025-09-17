Next Article
Patna HC tells Congress to remove AI-generated Heeraben video
India
The Patna High Court has directed Congress to remove an AI-generated video showing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's late mother, Heeraben, after the Bihar Congress unit posted it online.
The clip—where Modi dreams about his mom—sparked backlash from BJP leaders, who slammed Congress.
BJP member files police case against Congress leaders
Later, a police case (FIR) was filed against Congress leaders for allegedly defaming Modi and his mother.
The complaint came from a BJP member in Delhi under several sections of India's new criminal code.
This dust-up follows other recent tensions between BJP and Congress over abuses hurled at PM Modi and his mother at an event in Bihar.