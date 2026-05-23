PM Modi announces homegrown semiconductor supply chain, 10 units planned

Modi announces ₹75,000 cr shipbuilding boost

Modi highlighted that major investments in manufacturing and engineering are opening up millions of new jobs.

The Rozgar Mela is all about giving youth aged 18 to 35 more opportunities, no matter their background.

He also announced a ₹75,000 crore boost for shipbuilding and maintenance in the maritime sector, plus plans for better aviation repair facilities to cut airline costs and create even more jobs.