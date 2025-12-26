PM Modi celebrates Veer Baal Diwas; here's why it matters
On December 26, PM Modi marked Veer Baal Diwas—a day remembering the incredible bravery of Guru Gobind Singh's four sons, especially his younger sons, Baba Zorawar Singh and Baba Fateh Singh.
They stood firm in their faith back in 1705 and became symbols of courage after refusing to convert under pressure from Mughal governor Wazir Khan.
The day was officially recognized as Veer Baal Diwas in 2022 and is honored with prayers and kirtans at Gurudwaras across India.
Why should you care?
Veer Baal Diwas isn't just about history—it's about celebrating young courage and sticking to your values.
Schools get involved with storytelling, exhibitions, and cultural events that bring these stories to life.
The government also awarded the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar to outstanding kids for their achievements, and the government also kicked off the Suposhit Panchayat Abhiyaan to boost nutrition in communities.
It's a reminder that standing up for what's right can inspire change even today.