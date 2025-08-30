PM Modi gifted Japanese counterpart's wife pashmina shawl

Shawl came in traditional papier-mache box

The shawl came in a traditional papier-mache box decorated with floral and bird designs from Kashmir.

The vintage bowl set blends Indian and Japanese styles—it features a glowing brown moonstone bowl from Andhra Pradesh with Makrana marble inlay from Rajasthan, plus four smaller bowls and silver chopsticks inspired by Japan's donburi and soba rituals.

These thoughtful gifts highlight the creative connection between both countries.