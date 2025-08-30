PM Modi gifted Japanese counterpart's wife pashmina shawl
During his recent visit to Japan in 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave Yoshiko Ishiba, wife of Japanese PM Shigeru Ishiba, a handwoven pashmina shawl and a vintage bowl set.
The shawl, crafted from Changthangi goat wool by Kashmiri artisans, is lightweight and warm with detailed floral and paisley patterns.
Shawl came in traditional papier-mache box
The shawl came in a traditional papier-mache box decorated with floral and bird designs from Kashmir.
The vintage bowl set blends Indian and Japanese styles—it features a glowing brown moonstone bowl from Andhra Pradesh with Makrana marble inlay from Rajasthan, plus four smaller bowls and silver chopsticks inspired by Japan's donburi and soba rituals.
These thoughtful gifts highlight the creative connection between both countries.