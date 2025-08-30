Next Article
PM Modi's moonstone ramen set blends Indian artistry, Japanese tradition
On August 30, 2025, Prime Minister Modi gave Japanese PM Shigeru Ishiba a ramen bowl set crafted from moonstone and silver chopsticks.
The gift blends Indian artistry with Japanese dining traditions—think big moonstone donburi bowl, four smaller bowls, and a marble base decorated with Rajasthan's intricate Parchin Kari inlay work.
Pashmina shawl in hand-painted box
Modi also brought a pashmina shawl for Ishiba's wife, made from ultra-soft Ladakhi wool and detailed with classic Kashmiri floral designs.
Presented in a hand-painted papier mache box, these gifts spotlight India's rich craftsmanship.