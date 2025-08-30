Less than 50 weapons brought Pakistan to ceasefire table: IAF

Three months after India's major strikes on terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), the Vice Chief of Air Staff has revealed new details about "Operation Sindoor." The operation was launched in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir that killed 26 people. Air Marshal Narmdeshwar Tiwari, speaking at the NDTV Defence Summit, said less than 50 weapons were used by the Indian Air Force (IAF) to bring Pakistan to the ceasefire table.

Operation overview Operation Sindoor narrowed down to 9 targets Air Marshal Tiwari said the IAF had a large number of target sets to choose from, but eventually narrowed it down to nine. "Key takeaway for us, that in less than 50 weapons, we were able to achieve conflict elimination," he said. He stressed that while starting a war is easy, ending it is not. The operation's success was attributed to India's Integrated Air Command and Control System (IACCS), which enabled both offensive and defensive operations.

Strategic response Ceasefire agreement after 4 days of missile strikes Air Marshal Tiwari said New Delhi's directives were threefold: punitive action had to be "visual and visible," messaging had to deter future attacks, and the armed forces were given full operational freedom. After four days of missile strikes, drone incursions, and artillery battles across the Line of Control (LoC), India and Pakistan agreed to cease all military actions on land, air, and sea from May 10 evening.