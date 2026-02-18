PM Modi hosts world leaders, top tech names at AI summit
India's hosting a major AI event right now—PM Modi has brought together 20 heads of state and 500 top names in tech at the India AI Impact Summit 2026, happening February 16-20 in New Delhi.
Big players like Google, OpenAI, and Anthropic are all here.
GPU boost for startups, researchers
On February 19, PM Modi will give a keynote, check out an expo with 300 exhibitors from around the world, join a Leaders' Plenary, and sit down for a CEO roundtable.
The government just announced an extra 20,000 GPUs to help startups and researchers get affordable access to computing power.
Google invests $15 billion into India's AI infrastructure
Google is investing $15 billion into India's AI infrastructure—including new cloud clusters with Reliance Jio and green energy projects.
Plus, India is launching a $1.1 billion public fund to back homegrown AI startups.
The summit is all about making India a leader in safe and inclusive AI for the Global South.
Summit to boost innovation for young creators
With over 250,000 people registered already, this summit is set to boost innovation—especially for young creators.
There's a focus on building AI that works across 22 Indian languages and supports real-world growth while keeping things responsible and fair.