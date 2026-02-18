PM Modi hosts world leaders, top tech names at AI summit

India's hosting a major AI event right now—PM Modi has brought together 20 heads of state and 500 top names in tech at the India AI Impact Summit 2026, happening February 16-20 in New Delhi. Big players like Google, OpenAI, and Anthropic are all here.

GPU boost for startups, researchers On February 19, PM Modi will give a keynote, check out an expo with 300 exhibitors from around the world, join a Leaders' Plenary, and sit down for a CEO roundtable.

The government just announced an extra 20,000 GPUs to help startups and researchers get affordable access to computing power.

Google invests $15 billion into India's AI infrastructure Google is investing $15 billion into India's AI infrastructure—including new cloud clusters with Reliance Jio and green energy projects.

Plus, India is launching a $1.1 billion public fund to back homegrown AI startups.

The summit is all about making India a leader in safe and inclusive AI for the Global South.