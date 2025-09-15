PM Modi launches 'Indian Armed Forces Vision 2047'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has rolled out the "Indian Armed Forces Vision 2047" at a major commanders' conference in Kolkata.
The plan is all about building a modern, tech-savvy, and self-reliant military by the time India turns 100.
Modi also applauded the armed forces for pulling off Operation Sindoor—a joint mission targeting terror groups across the border.
Operation Sindoor
This vision sets big goals for India's defense future, focusing on teamwork, homegrown tech, and faster reforms—especially with 2025 now called the "year of reforms."
Operation Sindoor's success highlights how coordinated action can make a real impact on security.
With top leaders like Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and NSA Ajit Doval backing these changes, India is clearly aiming for a stronger, future-ready military.