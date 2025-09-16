PM Modi launches new trains, railway projects in Bihar
On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually launched four new trains and kicked off big railway projects in Bihar.
The goal? Make travel faster, connect more places, and help people and businesses move around the state with ease.
The new routes include the Jogbani-Danapur Vande Bharat Express, Saharsa-Chheharta (Amritsar) Amrit Bharat Express, Jogbani-Erode Amrit Bharat Express, and a passenger train on the Araria-Galgalia line near the India-Nepal border.
From students to professionals, everyone will benefit
These projects are a big deal for Bihar's future. The just-opened Araria-Galgalia line cost ₹4,412 crore and will help connect remote areas.
Plus, the Vikramshila-Kataria rail bridge in Bhagalpur—for which the foundation stone was just laid—will make east-west travel smoother and reduce congestion up north.
With faster links like the Vande Bharat to Patna (just over eight hours!) or easier access from Saharsa to Punjab, getting around is about to get simpler for everyone—from students heading to college to families visiting relatives or young professionals chasing opportunities.