PM Modi launches new trains, railway projects in Bihar

These projects are a big deal for Bihar's future. The just-opened Araria-Galgalia line cost ₹4,412 crore and will help connect remote areas.

Plus, the Vikramshila-Kataria rail bridge in Bhagalpur—for which the foundation stone was just laid—will make east-west travel smoother and reduce congestion up north.

With faster links like the Vande Bharat to Patna (just over eight hours!) or easier access from Saharsa to Punjab, getting around is about to get simpler for everyone—from students heading to college to families visiting relatives or young professionals chasing opportunities.